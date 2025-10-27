MURPHY'S HONOR

Maureen Murphy, ship sponsor for the guided-missile destroyer Pre-Commissioning Unit Michael Murphy, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange with the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Thomas Shultz, and members of the crew in New York, Oct. 1. 2012. Maureen Murphy is the mother of Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, for whom the ship is named. The ship and its crew are in New York preparing for the ship's commissioning ceremony Oct. 6.