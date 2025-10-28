BIDEN REMARKS

Vice President Joe Biden speaks to Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and members of the Defense Department and private industry, thanking them for their work in providing mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles during the MRAP transition ceremony at the Pentagon, Oct. 1, 2012. The ceremony marks the start of moving the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army, and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record within each service.