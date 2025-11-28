Gordon Trowbridge

Former Acting Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs

Prior to his assumption of duties as the acting ATSD-PA, Trowbridge served as the director of public affairs for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Mr. Trowbridge previously served as the deputy Pentagon press secretary and the communication director for the Department of Energy’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration where he was the chief spokesperson and advisor to the NHTSA administrator.

Prior to joining NHTSA, Trowbridge served as speechwriter and special assistant to Sen. Carl Levin.

Mr. Trowbridge spent more than 20 years as a newspaper journalist covering presidential politics, Congress and the military and national security. As a reporter for the Military Times newspapers, he spent more than nine months embedded with U.S. forces in Iraq.

He is a native of Columbus, Indiana and graduate of Michigan State University.