Thomas Edward Morehouse Jr.

Tom Morehouse was sworn in as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Operational Energy Plans and Programs on September 7, 2010.



As the Principal Deputy, Mr. Morehouse supports the Assistant Secretary, who is the principal advisor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense on operational energy security and reports to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. He is the inaugural Principal Deputy of the office, which was created to strengthen the energy security of U.S. military operations. The mission of the office is to help the military services and combatant commands improve military capabilities, cut costs, and lower operational and strategic risk through better energy accounting, planning, management, and innovation.



Prior to his appointment, Mr. Morehouse served as a consultant to a wide range of government and private sector clients on issues related to energy, national security and industrial competitiveness. He was also with the Institute for Defense Analyses, providing thought leadership on military energy security. Mr. Morehouse was the lead author on the 2008 Defense Science Board Report, "More Fight - Less Fuel," which concluded that DOD's large dependence on fossil fuel dilutes military capability, increases operational risk and drives up costs. He also co-authored energy related studies for the Center for Naval Analysis. He is a former Air Force officer.