Beth M. McCormick, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was appointed as the Director for the Defense Technology Security Administration on October 1, 2013. In this capacity, she was responsible for developing and implementing DoD technology security policies for international transfer of defense-related goods, services, and technologies. She managed a staff of 220 including policy analysts, engineers, and licensing officers.

Ms. McCormick began her career in government service in 1983 as a Presidential Management Intern with the Office of the Secretary of Defense. She became an Assistant for Strategic Defense and Space Arms Control Policy in 1985, where her primary responsibility was support to the Defense and Space Negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland. From August 1990 to June 1994, she served in several positions in OSD Policy focused on the formulation of policy related to ballistic missile defense and military space capabilities. From July 1994 to October 2001, she served in several executive positions with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, including Director of International Relations and Deputy Associate Administrator for Life and Microgravity Sciences. In November 2001, she returned to the Defense Department as the Director of Policy, U.S. Air Force International Affairs, a position she held until January 2005. Following her tour with the U.S. Air Force, Ms. McCormick served as Deputy Director of the Defense Technology Security Administration. She assumed the position of Director in August 2005 and that October was appointed as the Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Technology Security Policy and National Disclosure Policy. From October 2008 to February 2010, Ms. McCormick served as the Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Defense agency responsible for security cooperation and partner capacity building programs worldwide. In February 2010, Ms. McCormick was assigned as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade and Regional Security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. She managed two organizations, the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and the Office of Regional Security and Arms Transfers, providing overall policy guidance regarding the transfer of defense articles and services to other countries through foreign military sales and direct commercial sales.

Ms. McCormick received her B.A. from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania in Political Science, Russian and Soviet Area Studies in 1981. She received her M.A. in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University in 1983. She has received several awards for her exemplary federal service including the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service (with Silver Palm), the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the Air Force Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency Exceptional Civilian Service Award, and the State Department Superior Honor Award.