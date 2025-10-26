Paul S. Koffsky was appointed the Former Deputy General Counsel (Personnel & Health Policy), Office of General Counsel, Department of Defense, on December 11, 1994. He previously served 14 years as Associate Deputy General Counsel (Education, Family Policy & Equal Opportunity) in the Office of the Deputy General Counsel (Personnel & Health Policy).

Prior to joining the Office of General Counsel, Mr. Koffsky was Senior Staff Attorney for the Task Force on Evaluation of Audit, Inspection and Investigative Components of the Department of Defense, from 1979 to 1980.

Mr. Koffsky received his undergraduate degree in Government from Harvard College in 1973. After his graduation from Columbia Law School in 1976, he worked as an Associate at the law firm of Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering for 3 years.