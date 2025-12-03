Daniel P. Feehan

Daniel Feehan served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Readiness), performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Readiness) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Personnel and Readiness). He was the focal point within the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) on the readiness of the Armed Services, developing and overseeing policies and programs to ensure the Total Force; Active, National Guard and Reserve, of the United States were ready for the missions assigned by the President and the Secretary of Defense. He served as the co‐chair of the Readiness Management Group and as a member of Executive Readiness Management Group.



His responsibilities also included policy and oversight of Service and joint training, education and training innovation and capability modernization, advanced distributed learning technologies for the Federal Government, and the Defense Language and National Security Education Office. He oversaw the Department's $700M Combatant Commander’s Exercise and Engagement and Training Transformation account, the development of Live, Virtual and Constructive Training Standards and Architectures, the Defense Readiness Reporting System, Cyber workforce training policy, and ensures training is properly incorporated into major acquisition programs.



Before this role, Mr. Feehan served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Readiness), a Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and as a White House Fellow to the Secretary of Defense.



Mr. Feehan previously served in the active duty Army as an engineer officer and as a middle school math teacher through Teach For America. His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the Iraq Campaign Medal (with two service stars), and the Ranger Tab.



He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Politics from Georgetown University and a Master of Public Policy Degree from the Harvard Kennedy School. He resides in Washington, D.C. with his wife and two sons.