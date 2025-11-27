Audrey Y. Davis was appointed the Director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) on June 21, 2020. Ms. Davis leads the day-to-day accounting and finance activities of the Department of War (DoW). DFAS employs over 11,000 DoW civilian and military personnel at 10 locations throughout the United States, Europe and the Pacific. In 2020, the agency disbursed over $623.3 billion by processing 137.3 million pay transactions to 6.6 million military personnel, federal civilian employees, military retirees and annuitants; 12.4 million commercial invoices; and 4.3 million travel payments. Responsible for 1,379 active DoW appropriations, DFAS is the trust fund manager for $619.7 billion in foreign military sales and $1.27 trillion in military retirement and health benefit funds. Last year, DFAS maintained more than 98 million general ledger accounts containing billions of transactions and handles accounts for worldwide operations and multi-disciplined appropriations of DoW.



Ms. Davis formerly served as the Principal Deputy Director for DFAS starting in January 2012. She also previously held positions with the Air Force to include her role as the Deputy Director, Air Force Staff, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. Prior to that she also held a variety of information technology positions within DFAS, culminating as Chief Information Officer and Director, Information and Technology. From May 2007 to November 2008, she was assigned as the Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Operations and Financial Management Chief Information Officer. From November 2008 to January 2010, she was the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Operations, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and Comptroller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force.



Ms. Davis began her federal career as a Presidential Management Intern with the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command and served in variety of positions at the U.S. Department of State, including a year in the private sector. Also, she is a 1999 graduate of the National Defense University, Industrial College of the Armed Forces.