Karnig H. Ohannessian

Karnig Ohannessian is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness. He is the principal policy advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment on environmental and mission readiness programs including planning and compliance, management of natural and cultural resources, environmental restoration, pollution prevention, marine resource protection, at-sea mission compatibility and sustainment, range mission readiness and sustainment, and readiness and environmental protection integration for Department of the Navy activities.

Mr. Ohannessian was selected to the Senior Executive Service in December 2013 as Deputy Director, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations Energy and Environmental Readiness Division, where he was the senior civilian responsible for policy and resourcing of four programs affecting Fleet and Shore readiness: energy, environmental, compatibility and sustainability, and radiological controls.

Mr. Ohannessian holds a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley (1990), and a master of business administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (2002).