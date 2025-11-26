Heather C. King

Ms. King is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Integration and Defense Support of Civil Authorities. In this role, Ms. King is responsible for developing and overseeing the implementation of policy for the Department’s support to domestic incident response and contributing to the development of homeland defense policy in support of achieving a more secure and resilient nation. Working closely with Federal, State, and local leadership, law enforcement, public health, and emergency management, she oversees DoD’s response to national emergencies in support of lead federal agencies.

Ms. King has extensive experience in homeland and cyber security, emergency preparedness, and crisis management at the State and Federal government levels and in the private and nonprofit sectors. She started her career with the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and entered Federal government service in 2005.

Ms. King’s Federal experience includes senior advisory roles in the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Customs and Border Protection Agency. She also served in two administrations on the National Security Council staff in multiple positions, including Acting Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy, Director for Critical Infrastructure in both the Cybersecurity and Resilience Directorates, Director of Preparedness Policy, and Deputy Executive Secretary.

Prior to her current appointment, Ms. King was in the technology sector where she focused on internal coordination across a variety of priority initiatives, and served as the Chief Operating Officer for the nonprofit Cyber Threat Alliance, where she brought together cybersecurity companies to enable automated cyber threat information sharing.

Ms. King holds an M.S. from the University of Virginia in the Management of Information Technology, a Master of Public and International Affairs from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Global Security, and a B.S. in Communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.