Mr. David M. Taylor is Performing The Duties Of the Deputy Under Secretary of War for Intelligence & Security (USW(I&S)) which serves as the principal intelligence, counterintelligence and security advisor to the Secretary of War(SecWar), and the SecWar’s principal representative to the Intelligence Community. The USW(I&S) is also dual-hatted as the Director of Defense Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), and reports to the DNI in that capacity. The USW(I&S) exercises authority, direction, and control on behalf of the SecWar over the National Security Agency/ Central Security Service, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the National Reconnaissance Office, and the Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency. The USW(I&S) establishes policy and priorities; and oversees the Defense Intelligence Enterprise, consisting of more than 110,000 component employees, and oversight of the Military Intelligence Program, the Defense portion of the National Intelligence Program and the Battlespace Awareness portfolio.

Mr. Taylor concurrently serves as the Director for Defense Intelligence (Intelligence & Security Programs & Resources) (DDI, ISPR) with the office of the OUSW(I&S). In this position, Mr. Taylor is the principal staff assistant to the USW(I&S) for all matters related to the oversight and governance of resources, programming and requirements for intelligence and security capabilities, overseeing a portfolio spanning all the services, SOCOM, and five defense agencies. Mr. Taylor joined OUSW(I&S) in 2010 and served at the Director of Battlespace Awareness and Security Programs for the DDI, ISPR. Prior to joining the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Mr. Taylor worked as a Senior Technology Fellow at the Northrop Grumman Aerospace Company in Bethpage, NY. In this capacity, he worked on developing the next generation of Maritime Unmanned Aerial Vehicles supporting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

Mr. Taylor began his career in the United States Navy where he served as a Naval Flight Officer in the Electronic Reconnaissance community operating numerous variants of the Navy’s P-3 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Spanning a career of over thirty years, Mr. Taylor commanded at the squadron and wing levels in Misawa, Japan; Brunswick, ME; and Whidbey Island, WA. He also served aboard four Aircraft Carriers at increasing levels of leadership and responsibility prior to assuming his final duties in the Navy as the Chief of Staff, Carrier Strike Group ELEVEN aboard the USS NIMTZ in San Diego, CA.

Mr. Taylor attended Michigan Technological University and was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1984. He received his Masters of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval Command and Staff College in 1996. Mr. Taylor lives in Arlington, VA with his wife, Joan.