Gregory M. Kausner, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, former performed the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (PTDO USD(A&S)). In this role, he was responsible to the Secretary of Defense for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base. Mr. Kausner performed the duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (PTDO DUSD(A&S)) from January to August 2021.

Prior to the PTDO DUSD(A&S) role, Mr. Kausner served as the Executive Director, International Cooperation in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSD(A&S)). Mr. Kausner is responsible for leading, developing, and implementing international armaments cooperation policies within the Department of Defense (DoD) in coordination with U.S. Government agencies, foreign governments, and defense industry. This activity includes cooperation with allies and partners on research, development, production, and support of weapons systems and related equipment; defense exportability efforts to foster greater interoperability; and technology transfer and export control.

From January 2017 to March 2020, he was Deputy Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), responsible for oversight of a diverse portfolio of Security Cooperation programs including Foreign Military Sales, Building Partnership Capacity initiatives, Institutional Capacity Building, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and Workforce Development. Mr. Kausner worked with a broad range of stakeholders from international partners to U.S. defense industry to synchronize DSCA activities with foreign policy and national security objectives.

Prior to joining DSCA, Mr. Kausner served as a Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. From April 2013 to December 2015, he was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security and Security Assistance. In that capacity, he led two directorates within the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, charged with advancing U.S. national security interests through the formulation and execution of political-military policy; supervision of bilateral and multi-lateral security relationships; and oversight of security assistance.