Michael R. Laychak

Mr. Michael Laychak, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is currently serving as the Director for the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA). In this capacity he manages a staff of over 190 policy analysts, engineers, security specialists, and licensing officers responsible for developing and implementing DoW technology security and foreign disclosure policies for international transfers of defense-related goods, services, information, and technology. Concurrently, he is the Chairman of the National Military Information Disclosure Policy Committee, responsible for the formulation and promulgation of U.S. National Disclosure Policy governing the disclosure of U.S. classified military information to foreign governments.

Mr. Laychak was selected to be the DTSA Deputy Director in September 2014. Before assuming this position, Mr. Laychak, served as the Director for Licensing at DTSA from March 2008 to August 2014. As the Licensing Director he was a principal advisor to the previous DTSA Director and Deputy Director on licensing issues and managed the Department’s review of direct commercial sale export licenses, commodity jurisdiction requests, and regulatory changes from the Departments of Commerce and State. During this timeframe, Mr. Laychak was assigned to the White House Task Force on Export Control Reform where he represented the DoD throughout the reform effort, leading the review and revision of Departments of State and Commerce export control regulations.

From 2003 to 2007, he was the Division Chief for Dual Use Licensing, supervising the DoD adjudication of Commerce Department export licenses. Mr. Laychak has represented the Department of Defense in numerous interagency government working groups including the Assistant Secretary level Advisory Committee on Export Policy, the Missile Technology Analysis Group, the Missile Technology Export Control group, the Nuclear Export Violations Working Group and the Technology Transfer Working Group.

Mr. Laychak received a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of Virginia in 1984. Additionally, he has attended the Western and Eastern Management Development Centers and the Federal Executive Institute Center for Executive Leadership. He has been awarded the Secretary of Defense Award for Excellence and the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Civilian Service Award.

