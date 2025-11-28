Retired Chief Master Sergeant Amanda G. Bertrand served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Defense Personnel and Family Support Center (DPFSC) under the Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA), which is a Department of Defense (DoD) Field Activity of the Under Secretary of Defense (Personnel and Readiness) located in Alexandria, VA. In this role, she provided advice and guidance on Active and Reserve Component issues to the Director and senior staff to promote and enable the missions of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, the Transition to Veterans Program Office, the Federal Voting Assistance Program, and the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program.

CMSgt Bertrand entered active duty in August 1990. She graduated from the Security Specialist Apprentice Course in November 1990. Subsequently, she performed duties as a Security Specialist; both on the flight line and in the missile field. She retrained into the Paralegal career field in October 1996 and has performed a wide variety of legal duties at eleven different assignments throughout her career in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. After eight years of active duty, she transferred to the Reserve Component in July 1998. Prior to her current position, the Chief was the Individual Mobilization Augmentee Command Paralegal Manager, Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott AFB, Ill