Kelly K. McKeague

Mr. Kelly McKeague began service as the Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on September 5, 2017. He is responsible for policy, control, and oversight of all aspects of the Department’s program to account for DoWD’s missing personnel from past conflicts. He leads DoW’s worldwide enterprise of research, investigation, recovery, and identification operations, and supporting functions, in order to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and to the nation.



Prior to his appointment, Mr. McKeague owned and operated a consulting business in Alexandria, Virginia, providing strategic and operational consulting to small-capital corporations seeking to expand business lines and services.



In December 2015, Mr. McKeague culminated a 34-year career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring at the rank of major general. In his last two assignments, he served as the first Deputy Director of the newly established DPAA, and before that as Commander, Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



After receiving his commission in 1981 through the Georgia Institute of Technology Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program, Mr. McKeague began his military career as a civil engineering officer serving in a variety of assignments at base, major command, and Headquarters U.S. Air Force levels. In 1995, he entered the Maryland Air National Guard and served on active duty as a civil engineer at Air National Guard Readiness Center followed by legislative liaison assignments at the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau. After transitioning to drilling National Guard status, he was the Director of the Joint Staff, Maryland National Guard in Baltimore. He subsequently served as Chief of Staff, National Guard Bureau, then as Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for National Guard Matters.



He earned numerous awards and decorations commensurate with his distinguished military service.



Mr. McKeague received a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, both from the Georgia Institute of Technology.