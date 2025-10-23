Mr. John Rychalski, M.S.M, is the former acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. The Office of Health Affairs is responsible for providing a cost effective, quality health benefit to 9.6 million active duty uniformed Service Members, retirees, survivors and their families. The MHS has an approximate $50 billion annual budget and consists of a worldwide network of 59 military hospitals, 360 health clinics, private-sector health business partners, and the Uniformed Services University.



Prior to his current role, Mr. Jon Rychalski served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Health Budgets and Financial Policy where he was responsible for overall financial policy and programs within the Defense Health Program. In this capacity, he developed a financial portfolio that both supports and promotes the Military Health System’s strategic imperatives and led the development of the budget for both the Direct Care to military hospitals and clinics and private sector programs.



Prior to assuming responsibilities as the DASD, he held various positions within Health Affairs and the Defense Health Agency as a financial advisor, budget analyst and team lead for both financial programming and execution.



In 1989, Mr. Rychalski entered federal service with a commission through Air Force Officer Training School. After three years as a line officer, he was commissioned in the Air Force Medical Service Corps (MSC). While an MSC Officer, Mr. Rychalski served in a variety of capacities including Patient Administration Officer, Medical Readiness Officer, TRICARE Flight Chief, and Resource Management Officer. He also participated in an Education with Industry assignment at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center in Long Beach, CA and completed a tour at the Air Force Surgeon General’s office as a staff officer. He left active duty in 2001.



In addition to federal service, Mr. Rychalski worked in the civilian health care consulting industry for nearly eight years. In this capacity, he served a diverse clientele ranging from Military Health System organizations to commercial health care clients to the Department of Health and Human Services. As a consultant, he was responsible for successfully leading numerous projects that were financially, operationally, or strategically focused.



Mr. Rychalski holds a Master of Science in Management degree from the State University of New York Institute of Technology; a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from National College; and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Carroll College.